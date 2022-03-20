Buckeyes need guards Jamari Wheeler, Malaki Branham to contain Villanova's backcourt

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler (55) and guard Malaki Branham (22) celebrate during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Michigan State Spartans at Value City Arena in Columbus on March 3, 2022. Ohio State won 80-69.

PITTSBURGH – Jamari Wheeler had 156 career games to his credit when he woke up Friday morning. Malaki Branham, his starting backcourt mate for Ohio State, woke up with 30 to his name.

When they walked into PPG Paints Arena, they both made their NCAA Tournament debuts at the same time. Together, the 18-year-old Branham and 24-year-old helped No. 7 seed Ohio State stifle No. 10 seed Loyola Chicago’s guards, limit the Ramblers to 41 points and emerge with a 13-point win.

Ohio State basketball insider: Stay in the know with texts from beat reporter Adam Jardy

Now comes a more challenging task in a similar vein. With a shot at a showdown against rival Michigan looming in the Sweet Sixteen, the Buckeyes face No. 2 seed Villanova on Sunday at 2:40 p.m. The Wildcats, like the Ramblers, don’t boast overwhelming size along their frontcourt or play at a frenetic pace.

Villanova is led by fifth-year senior guard Collin Gillespie, who leads the team with 15.9 points and 3.4 assists and boasts a 2.0 assist-to-turnover ratio. It’ll be up to Wheeler, and his fellow guards, to limit Gillespie and lead the Buckeyes to victory.

Listed at 6-1, 190 pounds, Wheeler gives up two inches and 20 pounds to the 22-year-old Gillespie.

“Just being physical,” Wheeler said when asked his keys to guarding a bigger guard. “(To) start a game, we're setting the rules. It's one-on-one defense, but at the same time it's a team defense. So just going to use my speed, my quickness to guard their big guards and small guards, but just taking my time and just executing the defensive plan.”

After failing to reach the NCAA Tournament during his four seasons with Penn State, Wheeler finished with 4 points, four rebounds, one assist, a steal and two turnovers in 30:15 against Loyola Chicago. In an 80-60 win against No. 15 seed Delaware, Gillespie finished with 14 points, four assists and one turnover in 32:28. He's shooting 42.3% (102 for 241) from 3-point range, the 79th-best percentage in the nation.

Story continues

It's not just Gillespie. Junior guard Justin Moore, the team’s second-leading scorer at 15.2 points per game and the third-leading rebounder at 5.0, is listed at 6-4, 215. He’s 21 years old.

Branham, by contrast, is 6-5, 180.

“Gillespie is a power guard, as well, really physical,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “I think that is a concern. We're small and we're also slight at some of those spots. Malaki is not short but he's slight. It's very much a concern, because they post their guards.”

March Madness: Friends Chris Holtmann, Jay Wright meet with Sweet Sixteen berth on line

While Wheeler’s primary impact was on the defensive end against Loyola Chicago, Branham finished as Ohio State’s second-leading scorer with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting while nabbing a career-high four steals.

“They're an experienced group,” Gillespie said of Branham and Wheeler. “They've been in a lot of college basketball games, and even Branham has been in a ton of games now throughout his first year. It's going to be a battle. They're great players.”

Villanova coach Jay Wright called Branham “a stud” who is going to be a handful for the Wildcats to defend.

“He's a really skilled player with great length and quickness,” he said. “He's long enough that he can use his quickness to get you to the rim and score over you. He's skilled enough that if you give him too much space he'll drill a 3. Really mature as a player for a freshman.”

For the Buckeyes to make their first Sweet Sixteen since the 2013 season, he’ll have to be. And so will the rest of the backcourt.

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy

Get more Ohio State basketball by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Villanova's backcourt size could provide issues for Ohio State