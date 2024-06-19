Buckeyes guard Taison Chatman suffers season-ending knee injury during workout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the Buckeyes men’s basketball guards will miss the entirety of the 2024-25 season.

Ohio State sophomore Taison Chatman will miss the whole year after suffering a knee injury during a summer workout, the team announced on Wednesday. Chatman had successful surgery this week as he begins his road to recovery.

Ohio State’s Caleb Downs could see time as a running back, Ryan Day says

“I’m incredibly sad for Taison that he’s going to miss the entire year,” head coach Jake Diebler said. “After a tough start to his collegiate career, he worked his way back and played a role for us at the end of last season. He continued that development this spring and was working out really well.”

During his freshman year, Chatman suffered a meniscus injury which caused him to miss the start of 2023-24. He played in 16 games last season. The Buckeyes open the 2024-25 season on Nov. 4 in Las Vegas when they play the SEC’s newest member Texas.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.