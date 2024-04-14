Buckeyes golfer Neal Shipley shoots 73 in Masters final round with Tiger Woods

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WCMH) — There’s nothing like Sunday at Augusta and the crowning of a Masters champion. And while Neal Shipley was nowhere near contention of winning a green jacket, it’s safe to say that the Ohio State golfer got the next best thing on the final day of the tournament.

Shipley was paired with Tiger Woods in the final round. No big deal, just a Buckeye graduate golfer playing with a five-time Masters champion. Woods, meanwhile, unlocked a career achievement of his own, competing in his 100th round of golf at The Masters.

“Playing with Tiger Sunday at the Masters and the whole week I have had, I think I’d have to win one of these things to kinda top this week,” Shipley said. “Definitely been a dream week but looking forward to being out here soon hopefully.”

Shipley shot a one over 73 for the final round, which included four birdies. He was the only amateur to make the cut, assuring him of a visit to Butler Cabin as the tournament’s low amateur, finishing 12 over par for the weekend.

“We were not too close to the lead so I wasn’t too nervous but when we got here this morning and saw Tiger out on the range, we were like oh my gosh this is actually happening,” Shipley said. “So yeah it was really cool.”

