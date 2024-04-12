Buckeyes golfer Neal Shipley delivers strong performance at opening day of Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WCMH) — An Ohio State golfer had a strong debut on the opening day of his first Masters appearance.

Neal Shipley played the first round of the Masters under par on Thursday. He shot a one-under-71, with birdies at the third, seventh and fifteenth holes. He bogeyed at the fifth and fifteenth holes. So far, he is the only amateur in the field under par.

Buckeyes WR Carnell Tate pushes forward through his grief after mom’s death

The Buckeye golfer qualified for the Masters by finishing second at the U.S. Amateur late last summer.

With rain at Augusta National on Thursday morning, the first round will be finished Friday morning, with the second round also expected to finish that day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.