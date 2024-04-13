Buckeyes golfer Neal Shipley advances at Masters, will play final two rounds

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WCMH) — An Ohio State golfer is having an impressive debut at the Masters, where he has advanced to the third round.

After a strong showing Thursday, Buckeye grad student Neal Shipley got off to a hot start on Friday with birdies at the second and third holes. Shipley had a roller coaster in the back nine, but ultimately finished with a 76, good enough to make the cut at 3-over par.

Shipley is the lone amateur to make the cut in this year’s Masters. He will play in the third round on Saturday, which means he will be inside Butler Cabin on Sunday night after the Masters wraps up.

“I thought I had a chance to compete with all those guys and I thought I showed that yesterday,” Shipley said. “In those really tough conditions, to shoot 1-under, that I belong out here. It’s just kind of a matter of proving that.”

