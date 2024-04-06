Buckeyes forward Zed Key enters transfer portal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After four years as a Buckeye, Zed Key will use his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

The Ohio State forward confirmed to NBC4 that he is entering the transfer portal after averaging 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds a game in his senior season.

“Thank you Buckeye Nation, I enjoyed every moment here,” Key said. “The friendships and relationships will not be forgotten and will be continued on.”

The Bay Shore, New York-native was one of four players to see time in all 36 games this past season. He was fifth on the team in rebounding and third in blocked shots with 23. His 26 dunks were second-most on the Buckeyes.

Key’s decision comes after guard Roddy Gayle, Jr. announced his intentions to transfer while Bruce Thornton decided to return to the Buckeyes. Ohio State will also see the return of Meechie Johnson next season after he spent the past two years with South Carolina.

