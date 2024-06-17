Buckeyes football swap UConn for new non-conference opponent in 2025

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is replacing one of its non-conference opponents for the 2025 football season.

The Buckeyes announced they will no longer play Connecticut for the 2025 season, which was scheduled to take place on Oct. 18 at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State and Connecticut mutually agreed to cancel the game

Ohio State is replacing UConn with Grambling State from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. This will be the first meeting between the two schools. When the two teams meet, it will be Ohio State’s first game against an FCS school since Youngstown State in 2023.

The Tigers will come to Columbus to face the Buckeyes on Sept. 6 after Ohio State’s Aug. 30 home game against Texas. OSU’s third non-conference opponent will be the Ohio Bobcats, who will play at the Horseshoe on Sept. 13, 2025.

Ohio State 2025 opponents

Home

Texas (Aug. 30)

Grambling State (Sept. 6)

Ohio (Sept. 13)

Minnesota

Penn State

Rutgers

UCLA

Away

Illinois

Michigan

Purdue

Washington

Wisconsin

Grambling State is one of the most successful HBCU football teams of all-time having won 15 Black college football national championships. As a member of the SWAC, the Tigers have won 26 conference championships.

Last season, Grambling State went 5-6 in the team’s second season under former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson. The Tigers last winning season came in 2019 when they went 6-5.

