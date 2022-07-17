Buckeyes edge out Spartans for 2023 4-star Georgia TE Jelani Thurman

It’s another “close but no cigar” recruiting loss for the Spartans on Saturday.

Four-star tight end Jelani Thurman announced on Sunday, that he has committed to Ohio State, picking the Buckeyes over Michigan State, Alabama and Auburn. Thurman is ranked as the No. 3 tight end prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

Thurman hails from Fairburn, Ga., and is one of the most highly-touted tight end prospects in the class. He holds offers from nearly 30 schools and had his choice of where he’d like to play his college ball.

Michigan State already has a four-star tight end commitment in their 2023 class in Brennan Parachek of Dexter, Mich., but adding Thurman would have been huge for the Spartans. Losing him to a conference rival doesn’t make it any better, either.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Jelani Thurman (@jelani3345) has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’6 230 TE from Fairburn, GA chose the Buckeyes over Michigan State, Alabama, and Auburn. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/Mj9PK4C92e pic.twitter.com/r14pLH4BWf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 17, 2022

