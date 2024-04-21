Buckeyes center Felix Okpara enters transfer portal after two seasons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another Ohio State basketball player has entered the transfer portal.

Ohio State athletics confirmed to NBC4 that Buckeyes center Felix Okpara has entered the transfer portal after two seasons in Columbus. Okpara, a 6’11” center from Nigeria, had stated on April 1 his intention to stay with OSU for his junior season. Now, he is the fourth Buckeye to announce his intention to transfer.

Okpara played 70 games for OSU over the past two seasons, starting in 34 this past season. As a starter in 2023-24, he averaged 6.6 points a game to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

Head coach Jake Diebler’s squad has gone through multiple changes this offseason with players like Zed Key, Roddy Gayle Jr., and Scotty Middleton also leaving. Star guard Bruce Thornton announced he would stay with Ohio State for his junior season. OSU has also added transfers like Meechie Johnson, Aaron Bradshaw, and Micah Parrish.

Diebler hopes to lead OSU back to the NCAA Tournament after missing out the past two seasons.

