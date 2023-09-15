How can the Buckeyes beat Western Kentucky? Three keys for Ohio State's Week 3 matchup

Here are three keys for No. 6 Ohio State against Western Kentucky on Saturday:

Limit big plays

Ohio State safety Sonny Styles (6) and cornerback Davison Igbinosun against Indiana.

The explosive plays surrendered by Ohio State were its undoing in consecutive losses to Michigan and Georgia at the end of last season, but the secondary has been less leaky so far, giving up only two passes of 20 yards or more to Indiana and Youngstown State. That trend will need to continue with Western Kentucky bringing its Air Raid to Columbus and returning Austin Reed, last season’s passing yards leader in the Football Bowl Subdivision, at quarterback. The Hilltoppers figure to test the back end of the defense.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord throws a pass against Youngstown State.

Be mistake-free

Western Kentucky has leaned on an opportunistic defense in recent seasons. It forced 32 turnovers last fall to lead the FBS, and its six takeaways through two games rank sixth this season. Outside of quarterback Kyle McCord’s interception on a high-risk throw on fourth down at Indiana, the Buckeyes have been clean on offense. Ball security for the backs will be just as important as three of the six turnovers the Hilltoppers have forced have been recovered fumbles.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is tackled by Youngstown State's Tyjon Jones.

Establish the run

If Ohio State is going to get an up-and-down running game going, its best shot might be this week against the Hilltoppers, who rank 131st out of 133 FBS teams in rush defense. While they prevailed in their season opener against South Florida, they also gave up 374 yards on the ground, the second-most rushing yards allowed in a game by any defense through two weeks. The Bulls had two 100-yard rushers against Western Kentucky, including their quarterback. An effective ground game might also afford more rest for the Buckeyes’ defense.

Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau celebrates a tackle of Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson.

Key matchup

Ohio State’s pass rush vs. Western Kentucky’s pass protection

A major factor behind the Hilltoppers’ productive passing attack is an offensive line that keeps Reed upright. Western Kentucky is one of only eight FBS team that has not allowed a sack through two weeks, a trend carrying over from last fall. According to Football Outsiders, its sack rate (1.9% of dropbacks) ranked fifth in the nation in 2022. The Buckeyes’ pass rush has been slow to emerge with just three sacks in two games. Among Big Ten teams, only Iowa has fewer with one. The front seven will need to get more pressure.

Key stat

10: Points allowed by Ohio State against Indiana and Youngstown State, its fewest through two games since 2007.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Keys for Ohio State football to beat Western Kentucky in Week 3