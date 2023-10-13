How can the Buckeyes beat Purdue? Three keys as Ohio State returns to West Lafayette

Here are three keys for No. 3 Ohio State at Purdue on Saturday:

Get on schedule

The Buckeyes are too often falling behind schedule on drives, picking up minimal yards on first and second downs that result in third and long situations. They faced an average distance of just over 7 yards against Maryland and Notre Dame, and without more favorable conditions, they are going to have more issues moving the chains. Ohio State had its shortest third-down distance to go (4.6 yards) when it scored a season-high 63 points against Western Kentucky. Early down success will pay dividends.

Prepare for tempo

With Graham Harrell, an Air Raid disciple and former quarterback for Mike Leach at Texas Tech, as offensive coordinator, Purdue is still going up tempo as it did throughout Jeff Brohm’s tenure. The Boilermakers are averaging 73 plays per game, the second-fastest pace in the Big Ten this season behind Penn State. The Buckeyes handled another pass-happy attack from the Hilltoppers last month, but the challenge remains against an offense that has run as many as 80 plays twice this fall.

Bring pressure

Purdue is susceptible to pressure. Hudson Card, the transfer quarterback from Texas, has been under pressure on 86 dropbacks this season, the second-most among passers in the conference, according to data from Pro Football Focus, and it’s difficult for him to avoid sacks in those moments. Card’s pressure-to-sack rate is 15.1%. In last week’s loss at Iowa, he was sacked six times. Ohio State twice brought down Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa last Saturday and should have an even better shot this week.

Key matchup

Ohio State passing offense vs. Purdue passing defense

Issues running the ball should be enough for Ohio State to air it out more often moving forward. If not, Purdue’s pass defense should be reason enough. The Boilermakers rank 94th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in explosive passing plays allowed, according to collegefootballdata.com, and have surrendered 22 passes of at least 20 yards. Only 24 out of the 133 teams in the FBS have given up more this fall. Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Co. should have plenty of opportunities.

Key stat

3: Losses by Ohio State over its last four trips to West Lafayette, its sole win in the span in 2013.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

