How can the Buckeyes beat Penn State? Three keys for Ohio State's top-10 matchup

Here are three keys for No. 3 Ohio State against No. 7 Penn State on Saturday:

Pick up protection

Quarterback Kyle McCord has been under increasing duress. In the Buckeyes’ past three games, he has been under pressure on 34.3% of his drop-backs, according to Pro Football Focus, after facing pressure on 18.6% in the first three games. The level of competition has been a factor. The past three games included matchups with Maryland and Notre Dame. But if Ohio State is to prevail against Penn State, it’ll need to slow this trend and hold up against one of the most disruptive front sevens in the nation. The Nittany Lions’ 4.5 sacks per game lead the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Find Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Buckeyes put up more points when Harrison, their superstar wide receiver, is a fixture in the passing game. In the four games they have scored at least 30 points, he’s averaged 6.5 catches for 138.5 yards and 1.25 touchdown. In the two games in which their scoring has been below that mark, he’s averaged 2.5 catches for 25 yards without a touchdown. With the status of Emeka Egbuka up in the air due to an apparent leg injury, Harrison will need to have a big role.

Generate takeaways

Between defensive tackle Jerron Cage’s scoop and score in 2021 and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau’s game-sealing pick six last October, turnovers forced by Ohio State’s defense have swung this series in the recent years, altering momentum and putting points on the scoreboard. Though the Buckeyes have caused just seven turnovers so far, tied for 94th in the FBS, their playmaking could make the difference in another tight contest between the Big Ten East foes.

Key matchup

Ohio State pass defense vs. Drew Allar

The Nittany Lions have been conservative with Allar, a first-time starting quarterback as a sophomore. Despite a strong arm that made the Medina native one of the highest-ranked passers in the nation in his recruiting class, he has had limited opportunities to show it. Only 6.6% of Allar’s pass attempts have traveled at least 20 yards in the air, the lowest rate among Big Ten starters, per PFF. Allar’s physical tools could be an X-factor if things open up, adding an element to Penn State’s passing game that has been efficient, just not explosive. But the Buckeyes’ secondary has also been improved limiting explosive plays.

Key stat

34:36: Penn State’s average time of possession, ranking second in the FBS and a reflection of the Nittany Lions’ ball control on offense.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Keys for Ohio State football to beat Penn State in top-10 clash