How can the Buckeyes beat Notre Dame? Three keys for Ohio State football's top-10 matchup

Handle environment

There are crowds larger in capacity or louder in decibel levels, but few places in football hold as much mystique as Notre Dame Stadium. It’ll be important for the Buckeyes, especially with a first-year starting quarterback and overhauled offensive line, to maintain composure in the prime-time affair and keep the stage from getting too big. Penalty problems emerged for the line in previous weeks, and those issues, along with missed assignments, could set them back. Four of the six losses in Ryan Day’s tenure have come away from the Horseshoe.

Defend the deep ball

Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman has elevated Notre Dame at quarterback, especially in pushing the ball vertically. Few passers are as accurate on deep balls. Hartman has completed 11 of 17 passes of at least 20 yards downfield for eight touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus. Only four in the Football Bowl Subdivision have a higher completion percentage (minimum 10 attempts) than Hartman’s 64.7%. The back end of Ohio State’s defense held up against Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed last week and should be mindful of getting lulled by a ground game that sets up those downfield shots.

Be poised at QB

Since being picked off in the opener at Indiana, Kyle McCord has thrown 64 consecutive passes without an interception, showing a level of poise from the pocket. That trend will need to continue for the Buckeyes, as the Irish’s secondary has gotten its hands on a lot of balls in four games. Its five interceptions are tied for 11th in the nation and its 15 pass breakups are ninth. The Buckeyes have a gap in experience at quarterback, and it can’t show if they’re to prevail.

Key matchup

Ohio State defensive line vs. Notre Dame offensive line

The strength of the Irish remains an offensive line led by Joe Alt, a reigning All-American at left tackle. While North Carolina State sacked Hartman four times, Navy, Tennessee State and Central Michigan didn’t get there, presenting an intriguing test for the Buckeyes’ defensive line and a pass rush that has been slow to develop in the early weeks. That isn’t the only challenge, though, for a front led by J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, Mike Hall Jr. and Tyleik Williams, who must also hold up against the run. Notre Dame’s line has cleared holes for Audric Estimé, who is the nation's leading rusher with 521 yards on the ground.

Key stat

4-14: Notre Dame’s record against top-10 teams over the tenures of Marcus Freeman and Brian Kelly.

