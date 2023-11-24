How can the Buckeyes beat Michigan? Three keys for Ohio State football in The Game

Here are three keys for Ohio State at Michigan on Saturday:

Maintain composure

Penalties have plagued the Buckeyes in their last two losses to the Wolverines as they were flagged a combined 19 times. Three of them were for unsportsmanlike conduct, including when tight end Gee Scott Jr. inexplicably head-butted Michigan safety Rod Moore last season. Emotions run high in this bitter rivalry, feelings of animosity that are likely to only be intensified in the wake of a sign stealing scandal that has ensnared the Wolverines, but the Buckeyes must handle themselves with more ease rather than give in to the tension.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has 664 yards from scrimmage in four games.

Get TreVeyon Henderson going

The rivalry has flipped toward Michigan as a result of the Wolverines’ advantage at the line of scrimmage. They have outgained the Buckeyes by an average of 171 rushing yards in their past two wins. But the presence of Henderson, who was sidelined last November with a broken bone in his left foot, figures to be a potential difference maker. Henderson has enjoyed a hot stretch since his return from an upper-body injury last month, jolting the Buckeyes’ ground game and serving as a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield. Over four games, he’s totaled 664 yards from scrimmage.

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws to wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

Be precise from the pocket

In other high-profile games, Kyle McCord has stepped up as a first-time starting quarterback, most notably leading Ohio State’s game-winning touchdown drive in the final minute in a comeback at Notre Dame in September by making clutch throws on third and fourth down. But inconsistency has trailed him with his accuracy dipping at times, including last Saturday against Minnesota with potential touchdown drives shriveling up in the red zone. McCord will need to be sharp again in high-leverage situations.

J.J. McCarthy of the Michigan Wolverines throws a pass in the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, Nov. 18, 2023.

Key matchup

Ohio State pass defense vs. Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

The suspension of Jim Harbaugh might have the biggest effect on McCarthy, the Wolverines’ star quarterback. He was less of a factor at Maryland and Penn State, failing to throw a touchdown and getting picked off by the Terrapins. He combined for 201 passing yards in the wins, less than the 203 yards in the air he averaged for the six previous Big Ten games with Harbaugh on the sideline. It is a small sample size, but if the drop-off continues, the Buckeyes’ improved pass defense is prepared to take advantage.

Key stat

26: Number of years since the Buckeyes last dropped a third consecutive game to Michigan, a fate they will attempt to avoid on Saturday.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

