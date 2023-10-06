How can the Buckeyes beat Maryland? Three keys as Ohio State returns from an idle week

Here are three keys for No. 4 Ohio State against Maryland on Saturday:

Avoid a letdown

An idle week figures to have given the Buckeyes enough time to come down from the emotional high of their thrilling victory at Notre Dame, but they should still guard against an emotional letdown. They followed up last season’s comeback at Penn State by winning ugly at Northwestern. Wind conditions in Evanston contributed to that slog, but Ohio State was nonetheless sleepwalking in the early goings and a similar malaise could put the Buckeyes in a bad spot against a Big Ten team with more firepower.

Protect the ball

Kyle McCord was not prone to interceptions in his first month as Ohio State’s starting quarterback. He has attempted 101 consecutive passes without throwing a pick, a stretch dating back to the one he threw in the season-opening win at Indiana. That trend will be tested by Maryland’s defense, which has intercepted eight passes in five games. Among the 133 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision, only Liberty and Oklahoma have grabbed more. Tarheeb Still, the Terrapins' cornerback with three interceptions, should be accounted for.

Finish drives

Ohio State twice turned the ball over on downs inside Notre Dame’s 20-yard line, among the reasons it needed a game-winning drive in the final minute and a half to prevail over the Irish. Through September, OSU has ranked 97th in the FBS in red-zone scoring percentage (76.9%). The Buckeyes will be pressed not to come up empty against Maryland, which ranks 12th in opponent red zone conversions (66.7%). In a matchup with another explosive offense, it can ill afford to leave points off the scoreboard.

Key matchup

Ohio State’s pass defense vs. Taulia Tagovailoa

The Buckeyes have handled veteran-savvy quarterbacks in previous weeks between Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman and Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed, allowing only a touchdown apiece to the passers. Tagovailoa, though, presents the biggest challenge of the bunch and could be the best signal caller the Buckeyes see in the regular season. He’s mobile enough to make throws outside of the pocket and can use his legs to reach the end zone. Tagovailoa threw and ran for three touchdowns as the Terrapins gave the Buckeyes a scare last November, and they risk an upset if they can’t contain him.

Key stat

22: Number of years since the last time Maryland started a season with a 5-0 record.

