Buckeyes basketball add former Northwestern assistant to coaching staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball is adding a new assistant coach to its staff for the upcoming season.

The Buckeyes announced that ex-Northwestern assistant coach Talor Battle will join head coach Jake Diebler’s staff after three seasons in Evanaston. “Talor has great experience in the Big Ten both as a player and as a coach and I’m excited to welcome him to the Buckeye family,” said head coach Jake Diebler. “He is elite at player development which is evident by the success Northwestern has had the past couple of seasons.”

Before Battle became a coach, he had a successful playing career as a star point guard for Penn State. He was named an honorable mention on the Associated Press’ All-America team in 2011 and remains the Nittany Lions’ top scorer. Battle was instrumental in Penn State’s 2009 NIT title and maiden appearance in the Big Ten Tournament final.

He returned to State College in 2020 as an assistant before heading to Northwestern in 2021. The Wildcats made the NCAA Tournament last year for just the second time in program history, boasting one of the top backourts in the country with Chase Audige and Boo Buie.

Head coach Diebler is looking to lead the Buckeyes to its first March Madness berth since 2022. Ohio State will open the 2024-25 season in Las Vegas against new SEC-member Texas on Nov. 4.

