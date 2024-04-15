Buckeyes await WNBA draft selection as Caitlin Clark expected to go No. 1 overall

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Former Buckeyes Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor are among the players waiting to hear their names called in tonight’s WNBA draft. And while their futures have yet to be determined, Caitlin Clark’s is all but certain.

The Iowa guard who elevated the game of women’s college basketball is expected to be the first off the board, with the Indiana Fever set to have the first pick when the festivities get underway at 7:30 p.m. at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Sheldon, a Dublin native, completed her five-year career at Ohio State as one of the best in program history. Her 2,024 career points ranks sixth in Buckeyes history and is one of three Ohio State players to have more than 1,900 points, 400 rebounds, 350 assists, 200 steals and 150 made three-pointers.

“It’s the hardest professional roster to make with just a couple of roster spots and a couple of teams. But I think for me, just staying confident and going in and being ready to learn and listen,” Sheldon said. “I’m a rookie going in with a bunch of veterans and they know that, too. So I think just taking in what they have to say, but, you know, taking my game with me, I think for me.”

Taylor played only one season with the Buckeyes after stints with Duke and Texas, but she made a big impact in her lone year at Ohio State. The Long Island, New York, native was named the Big Ten defensive player of the year after leading the league in steals during the regular season.

“Honestly, it’s going to be to come in and learn. You know, they always say, you know, the easy part is getting drafted,” Taylor said. “The hardest part is staying. I think I bring a whole different outlook and experience. I mean, obviously, they know through all the programs and the coaching styles that I’ve been a part of. But, you know, just, you know, very, very adaptive.”

The Buckeyes duo helped Ohio State win a Big Ten regular season title, its first since 2010. Both are among the 15 invited to tonight’s event in Brooklyn and look to follow Taylor Mikesell, who was the first Buckeye chosen in the WNBA draft in five years last season.

