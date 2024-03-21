Buckeye State tight end target sets official visit date with Florida

This coming summer will hopefully be a big one for Florida football as the program looks to restore glory to the Orange and Blue from the ground up. June will be hot — not just from the rising temperatures but also from the numerous prep prospects making their official visits to Gainesville.

Among those who have made plans to make their way to Hogtown is three-star tight end and athlete Caden Piening out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound pass-catcher recently revealed his itinerary, which has him in Hogtown the weekend of June 14-16 for an official visit, according to Swamp247.

Tight ends coach Russ Callaway has been the point man in Piening’s recruitment, offering the high school junior a scholarship back in January while keeping in close contact since.

“Me and Coach Callaway have made sure we’ve stayed in contact being on the phone at least once a week,” he told Swamp247. “After they offered me Coach Callaway came up to see me in person and so me and my family decided to make the trip and come see how they operate. I think this (March) trip went very well being our first time and the relationship between me and Coach is building by the week.”

During his visit earlier this month, he got a chance to see the words put into action at the team’s practice.

“They use their tight ends very heavy on third down sets, as well as when they get into the red zone that I liked. Not only were they running around catching it, they were also doing the dirty work inside which fits in my play style as being able to do both.

“Coach Callaway mentioned that they are looking for more dual-threat tight ends, I think that my versatility on the field can fit in on what they are trying to build at UF.”

Piening is ranked No. 643 overall and No. 31 at tight end position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at No. 639 nationally and No. 42 among those at the athlete position.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Gators a 32.9% chance of landing Piening, followed by the UCF Knights (28.8%), Louisville Cardinals (18.7%) and Michigan State Spartans (5.5%).

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire