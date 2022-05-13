Buckeye NFL rookies receiver their jersey numbers with new teams

By now you know that there were several former Ohio State players that were either drafted or selected as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Some have already started their rookie camps at the next level, while some are getting ready to get things going.

Part of getting things off the ground involves being assigned a jersey number, something that can be pretty monumental and follow a guy all the way through their career.

Now that we’re this far removed from all the hubbub of the draft, we now have all of the former OSU players’ numbers that we can share with you. Here’s a listing of every former Ohio State player and their number at OSU vs. their number with their new NFL teams.

Keep in mind these numbers could still change, but it’s a starting point for what they all hope will be a solid career on Sundays.

Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver (New York Jets)

New York Jets introduce all three of their 2022 first-round NFL Draft picks. Garrett Wilson speaks during a press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ on Friday, April 29, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jersey number at Ohio State

No. 5

Jersey Number with the Jets

No. 17

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver (New Orleans Saints)

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave after being selected as the eleventh overall pick to the New Orleans Saints during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jersey number at Ohio State

No. 2

Jersey Number with the Saints

No. 12

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Offensive Tackle (Tennessee Titans)

2022 NFL draft: Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere selected

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State offensive lineman Nick Petit-Frere (OL39) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jersey number at Ohio State

No. 78

Jersey Number with the Titans

No. 78

Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End (New York Jets)

New York Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert (89) warms up with a medicine ball before the NFL football team’s training camp, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Story continues

Jersey number at Ohio State

No. 88

Jersey Number with the Jets

No. 89

Tyreke Smith, Defensive End (Seattle Seahawks)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jersey number at Ohio State

No. 11

Jersey Number with the Seahawks

No. 92

Thayer Munford, Offensive Line (Las Vegas Raiders)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jersey number at Ohio State

No. 75

Jersey Number with the Raiders

No. 77

Master Teague, Running Back (Chicago Bears)

Mar 23, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III works out as part of the Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Facility. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Jersey number at Ohio State

No. 33

Jersey Number with the Bears

No. 38*

*Recently Released

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle (Tennessee Titans)

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett (DL10) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jersey number at Ohio State

No. 92

Jersey Number with the Titans

No. 79

[listicle id=90521]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1