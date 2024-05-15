Buckeye men’s golf headed to NCAA Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University’s men’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Championship for the third year in a row.

The Buckeyes played their lowest round of the week, a 7 under 284, to finish fourth in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional on Wednesday, moving them to the title match.

The Buckeyes scored 22 birdies in the final round Wednesday, helping them break free from playing partners Duke and LSU and snagging the fourth of five qualifying spots.

This is the first time since the 1991-1993 seasons that Ohio State reached the NCAA Championship three years in a row.

“This team has experienced a ton of adversity throughout the year and really, throughout these seniors’ entire careers,” head coach Jay Moseley said. “We talked about how you have to be tough in those situations and be prepared for chaos. We had a really good chat this morning about handling adversity and they really stepped up today when we needed a big round. I’m really, really proud of them and happy that our season will continue for another tournament.”

The NCAA Championship will be played May 24-29 at the Omni La Coste Spa and Resort in Carlsbad, California.

4 TEAM 289-294-284 E T9 Neal Shipley 70-71-72 -3 T15 Adam Wallin 71-73-73 +1 T27 Jackson Chandler 75-76-69 +4 T29 Maxwell Moldovan 78-74-68 +5 T58 Tyler Sabo 73-83-71 +11

