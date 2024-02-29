'A Buckeye for life': Richard Lewis remembered as an Ohio State football fan

Richard Lewis never hid his Ohio State fandom.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor and comedian graduated from Ohio State University in 1969 with a degree in advertising and continuously showed his support for the Buckeyes throughout his career. Lewis died at age 76 from a heart attack.

Late Sixties #theohiostateuniversity

Just heard the first Jimi Hendrix

album….

Wow! pic.twitter.com/8xfklinxRk — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) January 9, 2024

Before a 2022 meeting between Ohio State football and Maryland, Lewis put his support behind the Buckeyes, posting "Let's destroy Larry's alma mater" on X, formerly known as Twitter, in reference to his "Curb Your Enthusiasm" co-star and Maryland graduate Larry David.

And throughout the 2023 Ohio State football season, Lewis continued to show his Buckeye fandom.

This Distinguished 2023 Alumni winner congratulates ⁦@OhioStateFB⁩ ⁦@OhioStAthletics⁩

beating Penn State.

Now it’s a breath at a time until we humiliate TTUN. pic.twitter.com/aClibW0id5 — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) October 21, 2023

"This Distinguished 2023 Alumni winner congratulates (Ohio State football)... beating Pen State," Lewis posted on X. "Now it's a breath at a time until we humiliate TTUN."

After the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan Nov. Yeah 25, Lewis posted a photo of himself mimicking "The Scream" painting by Edvard Munch.

There’s always next year.

✌️

A Buckeye for life. pic.twitter.com/rCYcWmoxbK — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) November 25, 2023

Lewis played a fictionalized version of himself on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" since the show began in 2000.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Richard Lewis remembered as an Ohio State football fan