Buckeye golfers Maxwell Moldovan, Neal Shipley qualify for U.S. Open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio State golfers will be in North Carolina this weekend to play in the 124th U.S. Open.

Maxwell Moldovan and Neal Shipley will both play in golf’s third major this year which begins on Thursday from the Par 70 Pinehurst, No. 2 course. This is the fourth U.S. Open to be played at Pinehurst and the 1,000th staged championship by the United States Golf Association.

Moldovan is playing in his third U.S. Open, gaining entry to this year’s field as an alternate from the qualifier in Springfield, Ohio. The 22-year-old from Uniontown just completed his senior season with Ohio State and was instrumental in the Buckeyes’ run to the NCAA semifinals. He missed the cut at his first U.S. Open in 2022 but improved the following year by making the cut in Los Angeles.

Shipley is set to play in his first U.S. Open after a top-two finish in the U.S. Amateur last year secured his place. The Pittsburgh native put his name next to golf legends in April after winning the low amateur at the Masters Tournament in Augusta.

You can watch exclusive coverage of the U.S. Open on NBC4 beginning on Friday at 1 p.m. with round two. NBC4 will also show the third round on Saturday and final round on Sunday with coverage starting at noon each day.

