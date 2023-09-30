Buckeye Battle Cry Roundtable: Ohio State, Michigan, or Penn State as the best Big Ten team

Every once in a while we like to toss up a question to our writers here at Buckeyes Wire to get their thoughts on a hot topic in the world of Ohio State and the Big Ten. In this case, despite the fact that we are just four weeks into the college football season, there is a pretty clear separation at the top of the Big Ten East division and the Big Ten.

Three teams appear to not only be the class of the league but are among the top ten in the country currently, all vying for the trifecta of a division title, Big Ten championship, and College Football Playoff appearance.

Those three teams aren’t a surprise to anyone. Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State all look like three of the best teams in the country this year and depending on who you follow and what media outlet you listen to, there’s an argument to be made for each of the three being the best in the conference.

So, we decided to weigh on on that debate too and ask each of our writers to rank those three teams in order with a quick explanation of why. We’re sure they will all join hands and sing “kumbaya.” Probably more likely is that there’s going to be some slinging of mud and disagreement (that seems more entertaining anyhow).

Here’s how each sees the pecking order in the Big Ten after four weeks. Of course we asked them to try and put their Buckeye pride to the side and be as honest and unbiased possible (wink, wink).

Mark Russell starts us off this week.

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Follow: Mark Russell

This is a tough one. I feel like all three teams have had awe-inspiring moments as well as awful moments. But at this point in the season, from what I’ve seen so far, I’d put them in this order: Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan.

Ohio State has the best win of the bunch with the gutsy performance in South Bend against Notre Dame last week, but the Nittany Lions have done everything they are supposed to do against weaker opponents. Drew Allar has looked exceptional in his first year as a starter. On top of that, Penn State has one of the best offensive lines in the country. Allar has only been sacked twice in four games and the running game averages 4.4 yards per carry. That doesn’t necessarily mean I think James Franklin’s crew will come out of Columbus with a win, but this certainly seems to be the most complete team Franklin has had in some time.

Michigan has looked somewhat average against very underwhelming opponents. However, I think the Wolverines will turn it up a notch when they start playing the big boys.

That’s how I see it right now, but it all could and probably will change in the next few weeks.

Michael Chen, Featured Writer

Follow: Michael Chen

Like Mark said, this is very difficult to separate one from the rest of the pack. So let’s take a look at each schools résumés, starting with Penn State. The Nittany Lions scored 63 points against Delaware and have scoring average of over 40 a game. It’s a solid number and with a defense that’s allowed just 35 total points and has a shutout, albeit against Iowa.

Michigan is in a similar boat, but haven’t passed the 35 point mark, averaging just under 32 points per game. The Wolverines have been stingy as well, giving up only 23 total points, but having not played any legit competition.

The Buckeyes have matched the Nittany Lions in highest point total scored on the season, averaging 34.5 per game, right on par with the other two. Defensively just over the other two, at 8.5 point allowed each game. The difference is that Ohio State has played a team with a pulse, a ranked Notre Dame team on the road.

By logic, with the stats being so similar, the team that has to be on top of the heap, must be the Buckeyes. They have the most impressive win of the bunch. It should be noted that the gap between these three programs is razor thin at the moment and could change on a weekly basis.

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

Follow: Josh Keatley

Mark nailed it. So far this season, the Penn State Nittany Lions look like a playoff contender. The offensive line is elite, which we all expected, but Penn State has insane talent on the defensive side of the ball with Adisa Isaac and Abdul Carter both performing like All-Americans. Ohio State has had up and downs, but have a big win against Notre Dame to its credit. I do not understand the Michigan love however as it has failed to put anyone away in an impressive fashion as evidenced by its 0-3-1 against the spread record.

Evan Bachman, Featured Writer

Follow Evan Bachman

It’s very difficult to rank these three teams as they’re three of the most talented teams in college football, but it’s still early in the season. There’s a case for any of these teams to be ranked atop of the conference, but right now I would rank them Ohio State, Michigan, then Penn State.

On paper the gap between these three teams is small. All three teams have great defenses as with all ranking in the top six in college football in both yards and points allowed. For Ohio State, Kyle McCord is looking more and more comfortable each week with leading an offense loaded with skill position talent.

Drew Allar has been phenomenal so far giving the Nittany Lions a higher ceiling than they’ve had in past years. For Michigan, J.J. McCarthy had an off game against Bowling Green but has been produced strong performances otherwise.

What gives Ohio State the slight edge over Michigan and Penn State is the fact that it has a top 10 road win on their résumé. While Michigan and Penn State have been pretty dominant, they are yet to be tested against high quality competition.

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Follow: Phil Harrison

I’m going with Michigan on this because of the depth of talent it has back. It’s extremely early in the season and really hard to compare all three because of a lack of common opponent to do so. All three seem to have great defenses, all three have some weapons on offense, and all three have had some good and not so good moments.

So, all of that being equal, what we do have is past history and Michigan has guys that have been there and done it before with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback and the stable of other skill position players. Beyond that, I would go Ohio State because of the bigger tests it has seen, and then Penn State, but with very, very thin margins.

And again, that’s at this point. All three teams will be a little different when they play each other and it could — and likely will — change.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire