Buckets' Bracketology: Some changes at the top
Each Monday, our own Robbie Buckets -- known in some circles as Rob Snyder, producer at NBC Sports Boston -- will take a look at the world of college basketball. Here's this week bracket and click here to look at last week's and see the changes.
EAST
1. Virginia
16. St. Francis/Iona
8. VCU
9. Baylor
5. Buffalo
12. Indiana/NC State
4. Kansas
13. Old Dominion
6. Maryland
11. St. John's
3. Houston
14. Vermont
7. Louisville
10. Arizona St.
2. Tennessee
15. Omaha
MIDWEST
1. Kentucky
16. Prairie View A&M/Norfolk St.
8. Syracuse
9. Iowa
5. Marquette
12. Temple/Ohio State
4. Virginia Tech
13. Liberty
6. Auburn
11. Texas
3. Purdue
14. Wright State
7. Washington
10. Oklahoma
2. Michigan State
15. Texas State
WEST
1. Gonzaga
16. Montana
8. UCF
9. Utah State
5. Mississippi State
12. New Mexico State
4. Wisconsin
13. UC Irvine
6. Nevada
11. Creighton
3. Texas Tech
14. Colgate
7. Wofford
10. Seton Hall
2. Duke
15. Bradley
SOUTH
1. North Carolina
16. Sam Houston State
8. Iowa State
9. Ole Miss
5. Kansas State
12. Murray State
4. Florida State
13. Hofstra
6. Villanova
11. Clemson
3. Michigan
14. Harvard
7. Cincinnati
10. Florida
2. LSU
15. Gardner-Webb
