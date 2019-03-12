Buckets' Bracketology: Some changes at the top originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Each Monday, our own Robbie Buckets -- known in some circles as Rob Snyder, producer at NBC Sports Boston -- will take a look at the world of college basketball. Here's this week bracket and click here to look at last week's and see the changes.

EAST

1. Virginia

16. St. Francis/Iona



8. VCU

9. Baylor



5. Buffalo

12. Indiana/NC State



4. Kansas

13. Old Dominion



6. Maryland

11. St. John's



3. Houston

14. Vermont



7. Louisville

10. Arizona St.



2. Tennessee

15. Omaha



MIDWEST

1. Kentucky

16. Prairie View A&M/Norfolk St.



8. Syracuse

9. Iowa



5. Marquette

12. Temple/Ohio State



4. Virginia Tech

13. Liberty



6. Auburn

11. Texas



3. Purdue

14. Wright State



7. Washington

10. Oklahoma



2. Michigan State

15. Texas State





WEST



1. Gonzaga

16. Montana



8. UCF

9. Utah State



5. Mississippi State

12. New Mexico State



4. Wisconsin

13. UC Irvine



6. Nevada

11. Creighton



3. Texas Tech

14. Colgate



7. Wofford

10. Seton Hall



2. Duke

15. Bradley



SOUTH

1. North Carolina

16. Sam Houston State



8. Iowa State

9. Ole Miss



5. Kansas State

12. Murray State



4. Florida State

13. Hofstra



6. Villanova

11. Clemson



3. Michigan

14. Harvard



7. Cincinnati

10. Florida



2. LSU

15. Gardner-Webb



