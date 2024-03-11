Late bucket lifts Southwestern over Hornell in Far West Regional battle. Titans move on.

Another Hornell basketball season for the record books came to a close Saturday in the Class B Far West Regional, as Southwestern connected on the go-ahead bucket with just over two seconds left in regulation to edge the Red Raiders, 63-61, in a thriller at Finger Lakes Community College.

Southwestern senior Reece Beaver sent the Section VI team on to the state Final Four, hitting a jumper in a crowd of Hornell defenders for the final lead change of the afternoon. Beaver hit five threes and finished with 42 points in propelling Southwestern to the win. No other Southwestern player cracked double-figures.

Hornell came out firing on all cylinders and led 21-7 after the first quarter. The offense continued humming in the second quarter with 21 more points as Hornell built a 42-26 lead at the break, led by 16 first-half points from Raegan Evingham.

Hornell's Raegan Evingham glides to the hoop during Saturday's Far West Regional matchup with Southwestern at FLCC. Southwestern edged the Red Raiders, 63-61.

Southwestern turned the tide in the third quarter. The Section VI representative outscored Hornell 22-7 over the first eight minutes of the second half to storm back into the game, trailing by just one entering the fourth quarter.

The final frame was back and forth, with Hornell guard Selena Maldonado hitting a couple big buckets and two big free throws down the stretch.

Beaver's late jumper sealed the deal for Southwestern, though, which advances to the state semifinals at Hudson Valley Community College.

Evingham hit two three-pointers and finished with 20 points to pace the Red Raiders. Maldonado added a dozen points, and Payton Bentley had 10. Senior Kadience Gollnitz gave the offense a spark with eight points as Hornell was missing leading scorer Jordyn Dyring, who suffered an injury in the Section V championship game.

Hornell guard Selena Maldonado splits the defense during Saturday's Far West Regional matchup with Southwestern at FLCC. Southwestern edged the Red Raiders, 63-61.

Lillian Hoyt connected on two three-pointers for six points. Mia Nasca also hit one from downtown and finished with five points.

Hornell wraps up a stellar 2023-24 campaign with a 21-4 record after winning a second straight Section V title.

The Red Raiders lose just two seniors to graduation in Gollnitz and Larissa Brezerra as Hornell will set its sights on the three-peat next season.

Hornell forward Payton Bentley drives through the defense during Saturday's Far West Regional matchup with Southwestern at FLCC. Southwestern edged the Red Raiders, 63-61.

Boys Class D Far West Regional

Avoca-Prattsburgh 75, Pine Valley (Section VI) 47

Avoca-Prattsburgh is going back to the state Final Four, on the hunt for a three-peat.

JJ Crowder scored 21 points to lead four Titans scoring 15 points or more, as Avoca-Prattsburgh cruised past Pine Valley 75-47 in the Class D Far West Regional Saturday at Buffalo State College.

Daniel Stilson added 18 points for Avoca-Prattsburgh, while Chris Abbott and Macoy Putnam each scored 15 apiece.

Hornell senior Kadience Gollnitz powers through the Southwestern defense during Saturday's Far West Regional matchup with Southwestern at FLCC. Southwestern edged the Red Raiders, 63-61.

The Titans now return to the state Final Four looking for the merged program's third straight state title. The 2022 team went 27-0, while the 2023 Titans were 25-2.

The Titans have also won four straight Section V titles.

Miles Volk led Pine Valley with 25 points.

