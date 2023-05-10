Buck Showalter gets ejected for first time as Mets manager: ‘Obviously, they were wrong’

May 9, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) argues with the umpire after a play in the fifth inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Buck Showalter was ejected for the first time as Mets manager in the team’s 7-6 loss to the Reds on Tuesday night.

With the Mets down 4-1 in the fifth inning, reliever Stephen Nogosek induced a ground ball to second base. After a hop, Wil Myers slid and seemingly slapped the ball out of the air while it was on its way to Francisco Lindor’s glove.

The umpires called him safe despite Lindor arguing that Myers touched the ball. Showalter would come out to get an explanation and eventually, he was tossed for arguing.

“They just saw it differently. It’s pretty obvious what it was,” Showalter explained after the game. “It’s hard to imagine four guys not being able to didn’t see what happened. There were three ways to get that play right. We had opportunities to make it not matter, we just didn’t pitch very well early on.”

“When I went to go get the ball, he hit the ball. The ball was never in my glove,” Lindor explained after the game. “There are two plays in that situation: interference because he was in my lane and two the ball hit him. They didn’t see either one of them.



“It’s unfortunate because the game is going so fast and the umpires can’t do it themselves. They need replay. Replay is there for a reason. Plays like that should be reviewable. We have a system for a reason. I can’t blame the umpires for getting that call wrong. Get help from the cameras, slow the game down and make the right call.”

Showalter added, “Obviously [the umpires] were wrong. There were ways to make it not matter and we didn’t do it.”

The missed call extended the inning and three runs would score, which turned out to be the difference in the game.

“The tack-on runs hurt us. They kept expanding the lead,” he said. “I knew we would make a run at them at some point.”

The Mets would mount a comeback to cut the lead to 7-6. However, they had plenty of opportunities to tie or take the lead in the late innings. Mark Canha hit into a double play in the seventh with the bases loaded and nobody out to snuff out a potential big inning for the Mets.

After Lindor hit a two-run home run in the eighth to make it a one-run deficit, Luis Guillorme, pinch-hitting for Canha, struck out swinging with the bases loaded.

The loss is the Mets’ third in a row and the team is now two games below .500 (17-19).