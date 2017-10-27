Buchnevich, Nieves lead Rangers to 5-2 win over Coyotes

NEW YORK (AP) -- Their youth and a new-look fourth line helped the New York Rangers get a needed win.

Pavel Buchnevich scored twice and added an assist, rookie Boo Nieves had three assists and the Rangers beat the winless Arizona Coyotes 5-2 Thursday night.

Michael Grabner had two goals, Chris Kreider also scored and Ondrej Pavelec stopped 27 shots to help New York get just its third victory of the season in the finale of a season-high six-game homestand.

''I think we just meshed really well - me, Grabner and Buchnevich,'' said Nieves, who was called up from Hartford of the AHL on Tuesday. ''Grabner is a really fast player like me so it's easy to keep up with him. A guy like Buchnevich can put the puck just about anywhere. They made my transition here pretty easy.''

New York shook up its line combinations and played with a traditional lineup consisting of 12 forwards and six defensemen for the first time in a week. It helped the Rangers beat Arizona for the eighth straight time, dating back to March 24, 2014.

''I think that permits us to play with a higher pace and more energy,'' Vigneault said after the game about his lineup decision. ''We can roll those four lines, I think that's what Boo's line helped us do tonight by playing well and being efficient on the ice.''

Anthony Duclair and Clayton Keller scored, and Adin Hill made 24 saves as the Coyotes fell to 0-9-1. Arizona is just one away from tying the 1943-44 Rangers as the only teams in NHL history to open the season with 11 losses.

The Coyotes' latest defeat spoiled the return of former Rangers star Derek Stepan to Madison Square Garden for the first time since he was traded to Arizona along with goalie Antti Raanta in the offseason.

''It was probably one of the hardest things I've had to do in my career,'' Stepan said of the matchup against his former team which included a first-period video tribute. ''I thought it took me a period and a half to get going. I was just mentally not sharp. It was hard to stay focused. I'm glad it's over with and I can move on. It wasn't easy and I didn't expect it to be easy.''