Buchholz's Kendall Jackson announces commitment after decommitting from Florida. See where

Kendall Jackson has a new home.

The Buchholz football star committed to the University of Miami Saturday afternoon.

Jackson announced the news in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The defensive lineman previously committed to Florida in July, but last Saturday he decommitted a day after Buchholz suffered a season-ending 21-20 loss to Lakeland in the FHSAA Class 4S State Semifinals.

Numerous programs appeared to court Jackson after his decommitment. The senior was spotted wearing a UCF hoodie after the Bobcats' loss last Friday.

Ultimately, though, Jackson told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports why he chose the Hurricanes.

“The League is not my end goal. I want to be a Hall of Famer & who else better to help get me there than a Hall of Famer!” Jackson said.

Buchholz Bobcats defensive end Kendall Jackson (8) reacts after a tackle during the first half against the Bartram Trail Bears in the Regional Finals of the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championships at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, November 24, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

The Hall of Famer in question is Jason Taylor, UM's Defensive Ends Coach who played in the NFL for 15 seasons and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Jackson, a four-star recruit according to Rivals.com, ended his senior season with 50 tackles and three sacks. Throughout his four years in Gainesville, he finished with 104 tackles and 14 sacks.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Buchholz's Kendall Jackson commits to Miami after Florida decommitment