Buchholz throttles Columbia 41-13 in continuation of Friday's game to improve to 1-0

GAINESVILLE – It took two days for Buchholz to prove that it was still a force in Class 3S despite a new head coach and quarterback.

But the Bobcats proved it and then some as they dominated Columbia 41-13 Saturday night at Citizens Field in Gainesville after the contest was suspended Friday night following the first quarter in Lake City after the arrest of armed fans.

The Bobcats began Saturday’s portion of the game (the final three quarters) up 14-0, and their offense – led by new sophomore starting QB Trace Johnson – set the tempo. He captained Buchholz to a 10 play TD drive on its first possession of the second, which ended with a three-yard Myles Graham run.

From there, the rout was on as BHS took a 35-6 lead into the half after Johnson found Jordan Richardson, who made a one-handed catch for a 61 yard score and took advantage of a short field just before the half to RJ Livingston from three yards out.

Bell said Johnson appeared calmer and more composed Saturday vs Friday because he was able to see what Buchholz was showing on defense, which increased his confidence.

Buchholz High School quarterback Trace Johnson (12) passes in the second half. The Buchholz Bobcats hosted the Columbia Tigers at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The two teams had to reschedule the game after lightning and an incident that occurred at Columbia High School Friday night. They were able to complete one quarter with Buchholz leading 14-0 after the delay Friday night. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

Bell described the 14-point lead Buchholz took into Saturday as “being dealt two pocket aces.”

“A lot of people lose hands playing with pocket aces, but we were able to play our cards right and get a running clock against a physical ballclub,” he said.

Columbia coach Brian Allen said his team came into Saturday with a good mindset, but it didn’t translate on the field.

“We all, as human beings, we have emotions, so our kids are connected to what happened last night,” Allen said. “It’s something adults can’t always handle, never mind 15, 16 year old kids.”

Allen said his defense prepared for Johnson well, but his quick release time (2.5 seconds) made it nearly impossible to defend.

Buchholz High School RJ Livingston (13) pulls in a pass for a touchdown as Columbia High School cornerback D'mari Bruce (2) tries to break up the pass. The Buchholz Bobcats hosted the Columbia Tigers at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The two teams had to reschedule the game after lightning and an incident that occurred at Columbia High School Friday night. They were able to complete one quarter with Buchholz leading 14-0 after the delay Friday night. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

“His timing was very good, but his receivers knew exactly where to be,” Allen said.

In total, Johnson finished with over 250 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Quinton Cutler totaled two touchdowns, one passing and one running.

“Quinton might be small in stature, but he’s got the heart of a lion,” Bell said. “I think any school that overlooks him is overlooking a fabulous player that has stood the test of time in every big game.”

Next Friday, Buchholz travels to Riverview Sarasota, while Columbia welcomes in Union County.

