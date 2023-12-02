Buchholz defensive lineman Kendall Jackson decommits from Florida football program

The Florida football program lost another member of its 2024 recruiting class Saturday afternoon, this one a Gainesville area kid.

Buchholz defensive lineman Kendall Jackson announced Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was decommitting from the Gators.

On Monday, Jackson had expressed some surprise at Florida’s firing of defensive coaches Corey Raymond and Sean Spencer.

However, he said on Instagram Live with other commits – such as Xavier Filsaime, LJ McCray and DJ Lagway – that remained committed to the program.

Buchholz Bobcats defensive end Kendall Jackson (8) chases Gainesville Hurricanes quarterback Kane Smith (1) during the first half at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, October 5, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

In addition, at Buchholz football practice on Tuesday, Jackson spoke of the bond he developed with fellow Bobcat and Gators commit – LB Myles Graham.

“We started to hang out more because we’re going to be at UF soon, and just building that chemistry routine with D-Line and linebacker knowing that I have his trust and continue to build it,” Jackson said.

Graham, the son of Florida RB Earnest Graham, is still committed to the Gators. Graham’s future coach at Florida – Jay Bateman – was at Buchholz’s game Friday.

#Gators Inside Linebacker coach Jay Bateman watching this closely



Myles Graham will be joining him on campus next season, but for now, Graham and Co. are locked in a defensive slugfest



Lakeland has punted twice to begin the half, Buchholz once



Still 14-14, 5:15 left in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/tgben5jx5Q — Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) December 2, 2023

Jackson’s high school career ended Friday night with the Bobcats' heartbreaking 21-20 loss to Lakeland at Citizens Field in Gainesville in the Class 4S state semifinals.

After the game, he was spotted wearing a UCF hoodie.

Jackson, a four-star at 6’4” and 260 pounds, committed to Florida in July. He had been recruited by Mike Peterson, Florida's outside linebackers coach.

He anchored a Buchholz defensive line that was heralded as one of the best in the state. He ended the season with 42 tackles and three sacks.

Buchholz Bobcats middle linebacker Myles Graham (2) gestures after a defensive stop during the first half against the Lakeland Dreadnaughts in the Semifinals of the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championships at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

