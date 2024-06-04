Advertisement

Inter Milan
·1 min read
Buchanan scored our best goal in May!

You never forget your first goal. We're talking about Tajon Buchanan's finish in Inter's 5-0 victory away to Frosinone, which has been voted as the Nerazzurri's best goal in the month of May. The Canadian found the net with a fine solo effort, cutting inside from the left and letting fly with a precise right-footed strike that beat the opposition goalkeeper. The Inter fans had their say on the Club's official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels: here is the MAY GOAL OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY PIRELLI.