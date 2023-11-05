Buchanan football season ends in district championship

CONSTANTINE – The Buchanan Bucks (7-4) saw their football season end Saturday afternoon as the No. 2 Constantine Falcons (10-1) scored a 21-14 victory in the Division 6-Region 3-District 1 championship game at Sweetland Stadium.

Coach Mark Frey’s Bucks, who finished tied for second in the Lakeland Athletic Conference with Benton Harbor behind champion Berrien Springs, got a pair of touchdown passes from junior quarterback Jake Franklin, both to senior running back Nicholas Finn. Franklin completed 19 of 35 passes for 221 yards, with Finn catching eight for 151 yards

Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Franklin threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Finn and junior Mason Frontczak’s first of two PAT kicks tied the game at 7-all. But the Falcons, who rushed for 234 yards in the game, responded with two touchdowns — a 1-yard run in the first quarter and a 36-yard run in the fourth quarter — to increase the lead to 21-7 before Franklin and Finn combined on a 70-yard touchdown pass play for the final points of the game.

The Falcons totaled 234 yards, all on the ground, while the Bucks totaled 231, all but 10 of them through the air. Senior Jamari Brown (20 yards) and junior Tyler Baker (15 yards) each had three receptions, while senior Kyle Lewis (25 yards) and junior Leland Payne (six yards) each had two and Owen Thompson (four yards) had one.

