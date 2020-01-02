Buchanan Award finalist Carter has been unstoppable

(STATS) - Ray Lewis must be pleased by Ron'Dell Carter's volunteer work in the NFL legend's Kids of Character program for underprivileged children. He's surely impressed with the Baltimore native's playing career at James Madison University.

It's been pure dominance by the defensive end, in Lewis fashion.

As a redshirt senior, Carter has been one of the top pass rushers in the FCS. The CAA Football defensive player of the year has racked up 25½ tackles for loss, 11½ sacks and 13 quarterback hurries as well as 59 tackles for a conference champion that has been ranked No. 2 nationally since the preseason and will play on Jan. 11 for its second FCS title in four years. Most notably, the 6-foot-3, 269-pound first-team All-American had a career-high 10 tackles, including an incredible six for 31 yards in losses, against rival William & Mary.

With one of the more dominating defensive performances in JMU history, Carter is a finalist for the 25th annual Buck Buchanan Award. Former Dukes Derrick Lloyd (2001) and Arthur Moats (2009) won the award previously. Cal Poly is the only program with three winners.

"Ron'Dell is a great leader, a great spokesman and his performance speaks for itself," Dukes first-year coach Curt Cignetti said. "He's done a tremendous job here at JMU. Besides what he does on the field, he also does a lot of things off the field that are hard to measure."

Carter, a two-time team captain who spent his freshman season at Rutgers, has displayed his leadership while giving back to the community, working with youth groups and the homeless as well in other service activities. He knows about family, having followed his brother, Robert Carter Jr., a former Dukes linebacker and special teams gunner, to JMU.

The Buchanan Award winner will be announced at the STATS national awards banquet on Jan. 10 in Frisco, Texas. Also up for the award are Nicholls defensive end Sully Laiche and Montana linebacker Dante Olson.