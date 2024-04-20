Buchanan adjusting to life as Illinois' top golfer

Apr. 20—URBANA — Jackson Buchanan arrived at Illinois in 2021 as a top-50 recruit. Mike Small called the Dacula, Ga., native a clean slate at that stage of his career but not lacking for upside on the golf course.

Small had the ability to ease Buchanan into Illinois' lineup. He played sparingly during the fall of his freshman season before winding up a regular for the Illini in the final few months of the spring season. A move Small could make because he had a veteran lineup anchored by Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl.

Buchanan had the same benefit of playing behind Dumont de Chassart and Kuhl last season when that duo opted to use their bonus season of eligibility. There still wasn't all that much pressure on the now Illinois sophomore, who showed flashes of his potential and upside by finishing tied for second in stroke play at the NCAA championship last June.

But that's all changed this season.

Dumont de Chassart earned his PGA Tour card after romping through the Korn Ferry Tour last summer. Kuhl made 10 PGA Tour Canada starts last year after wrapping up his Illini career.

Buchanan is now the veteran on a younger Illinois roster. He's the one setting the tone at the top of the lineup as the Illini head into their final regular season tournament of the season this weekend at Atkins Golf Club in Urbana.

"Completely different than last year," Buchanan said. "Last year, we were kind of on cruise control with Adrien and Tommy. This year has been completely different. I've had to learn a new role. The freshmen have had to step up. It's new, but it makes you more excited. I think I'm more excited for the postseason and for this event.

"Personally, I don't think it was great at the start, but I think I'm learning a lot. I think coach understands it's a new role for me. When they left, it was a new role. It was hard — it's still hard — but I think I'm learning a lot."

Buchanan has six top 10 finishes in nine events this season. He tied for first at the Purdue Fall Invitational last October in West Lafayette, Ind., and added his second win last month at the Duck Invitational in Eugene, Ore.

Buchanan is also coming off a tie for third at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational earlier this month in Augusta, Ga. A third-place finish that could have been his third win after holding the 36-hole lead and maintaining it through 13 holes of the final round before a spat of tough holes down the stretch.

"It's been a steady climb," Small said. "Up two, down one. Which you're supposed to do. I'm happy with it. He's won twice this year and had it wrapped up last week and kind of gave it away. Which is that step down. He'll get back up. He's so talented and such a good kid and wants to be good."

Small has also seen Buchanan take on a leadership role this season, but called it a "work in progress." The Illinois coach wants leadership on his team to be organic. He's never named captains because he wants all of his golfers to have those traits in the unique crossover that is college golf for an individual sport with a team component.

"Take care of your business," Small said was important from the individual standpoint. "Take care of your game. Take care of all of the stuff you can control. Lead from example probably more than voice in a golf team. I think too many voices and too many suggestions and orders from people on the team can be confusing because everybody does it a little different. Just lead by example.

"The last couple years we've had some older guys — some alpha guys — that kind of took control and he learned from them. Now, it's time for other people to step up. I think he's doing a good job, but I think he needs to continue to grow."

Buchanan still keeps in regular contact with Dumont de Chassart and Kuhl. He actually spoke with both of them a week ago and striking the balance between playing for himself and playing for the team was again part of the conversation.

"It really pushes you," Buchanan said. "When I'm out there, as much as I want to play for myself, I don't want to let anyone down on the team. I think it makes me play better with the team. It's a tough mindset we all have, and I think it helps me.

"I always tried to be like them. Tommy emphasized just to be me. I think I'm learning that a lot lately. They kind of handed me the baton and I've kind of been running with it. How they took me in is very special, and the way they prepared me for this role is why this program has been so successful for so long."