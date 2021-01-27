Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller says he can beat Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill in a race

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off on the gridiron in Super Bowl LV, but it appears that one Bucs player thinks he can best a Chiefs player in another competition.

Buccaneers second-year WR Scotty Miller has become the latest NFL player to think he can beat Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill in a race. Hill has long been considered the fastest man in the NFL and has proved it week in and week out, but players keep coming for his crown.

Miller joined the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday to chat ahead of Super Bowl LV. Patrick asked him how he thought he’d fare in a race against Hill. Check out Miller’s answer:

"Oh I'm taking me every day of the week." @MillerTime___10 on how he'd fare in a race against Tyreek Hill (@Cheetah) #GoBucs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/tlQRuGfYUH — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 27, 2021

I’m taking me, every day of the week,” Miller said. “I’ll take me over anybody. Tyreek is unbelievable, super quick, unbelievable talent. But if we’re talking about a race, I’ve got all the confidence in myself going up against anybody.”

It’s hard not to respect the confidence from Miller, but the numbers aren’t on Miller’s side. In the conference championship games this past weekend, Hill proved to be faster. On Hill’s 71-yard catch-and-run against the Buffalo Bills, he reached a top speed of 20.76 mph per NFL Next Gen Stats. On Miller’s 39-yard touchdown reception he reached a top speed of 20.64 mph per NFL Next Gen Stats.

If we’re comparing 40-yard dash numbers, Miller ran a 4.39 back in 2019, while Hill ran a 4.29 in 2016. Hill raced fellow Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman at training camp this season. He beat Hardman, who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash in 2019.

Whatever the case, Hill and Miller don’t seem to be falling into providing any sort of bulletin board material for Super Bowl LV. They’ve got some mutual respect for each other.

Hell of a player good for him ☺️ https://t.co/CWNNdOoQiV — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 27, 2021

Perhaps Miller should be preparing to race the Chiefs’ defensive backs instead of Hill. In Week 12, when these two teams last played, Miller was held without a catch on his lone target. Hill had over 200 yards against the Buccaneers in the first quarter.

