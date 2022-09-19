Buccaneers WR Mike Evans suspended one game for role in brawl with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

Tom Brady will be without his top weapon – and passionate protector – for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

Wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended one game for violating unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules during Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints.

Brady and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore exchanged words following a third-down incompletion early in the fourth quarter. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette joined the fray, and Evans sprinted in and decked Lattimore to the ground. A brawl ensued and culminated with both Evans and Lattimore being ejected.

"Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional," NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Evans.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) get into an altercation during the second half Sunday.

In 2017, Evans was suspended one game for blindsiding Lattimore on a play near the Buccaneers sideline. The burst was similar to the one he unleashed Sunday.

"That's Tom Brady!" Evans appeared to tell the officials afterward.

Following the game, Evans said: “I will never let nobody do my teammates like that,” Evans explained after the Bucs claimed a 20-10 victory. “I will always have their back, no matter what.”

Evans can appeal the decision through the players' collective bargaining agreement. ESPN reported that he likely would appeal.

Any appeal would be heard by either Derrick Brooks or James Brash, the ex-players individual jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players' Association to decide appeals for on-field disciplines.

