Buccaneers WR Mike Evans suspended 1 game for role in massive brawl with Saints
The NFL announced on Monday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for one game without pay after he was ejected from Sunday's tension-filled game for playing a role in a massive, benches-clearing brawl. Evans is being suspended for violating the NFL's unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules.
Mike Evans Suspended One Game: https://t.co/5skOxbD6gi pic.twitter.com/odqoGSI1xY
The brawl, which happened just a few minutes into the fourth quarter with the score 3-3, began when New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore made a dismissive hand motion in Tom Brady's face at the end of a play. Brady turned around, presumably to run his mouth, which is when Fournette pushed Lattimore. Evans, who was all the way on the sideline, ran in like a heat-seeking missile and tackled Lattimore, and then everything devolved from there.
Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore were both ejected after this scuffle 😳pic.twitter.com/kNrU3QDTgS
Lattimore was also ejected from the game, but his behavior didn't warrant a suspension or even a fine. He didn't initiate contact with anyone, and Fournette pushing him is likely what turned the Brady-Lattimore interaction into a full blown brawl.
Head coach Todd Bowles wasn't thrilled with Evans' behavior.
Todd Bowles on Mike Evans' actions that led to his ejection vs. Saints and now a one-game suspension: "We don't want any fighting in our game because we lose a good player. It doesn't help our team. We don't condone that, we don't teach that, we don't want that in our game."
Evans will miss the Week 3 game between the Bucs and Green Bay Packers, and will return in time to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football.