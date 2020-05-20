Is Buccaneers WR group the best of Tom Brady's career? This NFL legend thinks so

Tom Brady played with a lot of great pass-catchers in his 20-year career with the New England Patriots, but is his current group of wide receivers the best he's ever had at his disposal?

It's a pretty good group in Tampa Bay, if we're being honest.

Chris Godwin ranked third in the NFL with 1,333 receiving yards last season. He also hauled in a career-high nine touchdowns. Mike Evans ranked 13th with 1,157 receiving yards and posted his second straight season with eight touchdown receptions. Let's not forget the tight end position, too. Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard are two quality receivers, and the recent trade with the Patriots to bring in future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski gives Tampa Bay even more depth at the tight end position.

So, a strong case can be made that Brady's never been surrounded with a better group of receivers. In fact, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez made that argument on FOX Sports.

Check out Gonzalez's reasoning in the video below:

Which team has the best receiving corps in the NFL?@TonyGonzalez88 says the @Buccaneers: "This is @TomBrady's greatest receiving group he's ever had in his career as far as I'm concerned." pic.twitter.com/efgaNwGDl5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 19, 2020

Patriots fans will be quick to remind Gonzalez that Brady played with some really talented offenses in New England, too, and 2007 immediately comes to mind.

The Patriots had Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Donte Stallworth and Jabar Gaffney at wide receiver, Benjamin Watson at tight end a capable running back in Laurence Maroney during their 18-1 2007 campaign. Brady threw a then-record 50 touchdown passes and Moss broke Jerry Rice's single-season TD record with 23 scores. The 2016 Patriots had a very good offense as well, highlighted by wide receivers Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, tight ends Martellus Bennett and Gronkowski, and an elite pass-catching running back in James White.

It's an interesting debate, for sure, and there's little doubt that the impressive talent the Buccaneers have on offense is a major reason why oddsmakers consider them among the favorites to win Super Bowl LV.

