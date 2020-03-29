Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin describes introductory FaceTimes with Tom Brady

Tom Brady is already making a point to get to know his new teammates in Tampa Bay.

The former New England Patriots quarterback had one request after signing with the Buccaneers last week, and that was all of his teammates' phone numbers. One particular player he's already reached out to is one of his new favorite targets, Chris Godwin.

In a recent interview with Ros Gold-Onwude of The Boardroom, Godwin detailed the dynamic of his first FaceTime conversations with Brady.

"Really it's literally just getting to know each other," Godwin told Gold-Onwude. "Just early introductory things. Just trying to get a feel for who we are as people more than anything else. Like we didn't talk ball or anything, really just about how excited we both are to play with each other."

"For me, I'm just going to learn," he added. "You know, learn as much as I can from somebody who's arguably the G.O.A.T., and I'm just ready to roll."

The learning curve probably won't be all that steep for Godwin, who broke out in a big way last season for the Bucs. The 24-year-old was one of the top wide receivers in all of football, tallying 121 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns.

Godwin went on to describe his initial reaction to Brady -- who's been in the league since Godwin was four years old -- becoming his new QB.

"At first it was a little weird, cause it's like I feel like it's someone I've watched my entire life, Godwin said. "Like you said, he's my colleague now so past the initial interaction it's like alright, cool. This is starting to feel a little more normal now."

You can watch the full interview below:

Godwin happens to wear No. 12 for the Bucs, but recently said he'll give it up to TB12 if the six-time Super Bowl champion asks for it.

