Buccaneers working out Eli Rogers in search for new returner

After Bobo Wilson dropped a pair of punts in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for a new punt returner.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, that search will include former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers.

Rogers was released by the Steelers as a part of their roster cuts at the end of training camp. Rogers appeared in 30 games for Pittsburgh over the last three seasons. While not handling return duties last season, Rogers returned 26 punts for 191 yards during his time with the Steelers. However, he also had three fumbles in the role as well.

As a receiver, Rogers caught 78 passes for 822 yards and four touchdowns during his time with the Steelers.