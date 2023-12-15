Buccaneers waive Ke'Shawn Vaughn

The Buccaneers opened up a spot on their 53-man roster Friday.

They announced that they have waived running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. No corresponding move was announced, but the Bucs have until Saturday afternoon to fill it with someone who can play against the Packers Sunday.

Vaughn was a 2020 third-round pick, but he never earned a major role in the team's offense. He has appeared in six games this season and has 24 carries for 42 yards in those appearances.

Over his entire run in Tampa, Vaughn ran 103 times for 384 yards and two touchdowns.

Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, and Sean Tucker remain on the running back depth chart for the Bucs.