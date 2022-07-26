The Buccaneers have made a move at tight end just before camp officially opens.

Tampa Bay has waived Codey McElroy with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. If McElroy clears waivers, he’ll automatically revert to the Bucs’ injured reserve list.

McElroy has been with the Buccaneers since 2019, mainly on the team’s practice squad. He has appeared in three games, catching one pass for 30 yards back in 2019.

The tight end has also spent some time with the Rams and Cowboys since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Southeastern Oklahoma State.

With Rob Gronkowski insisting he’s going to stay retired, the Buccaneers have Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph at the top of their depth chart at tight end. Tampa Bay also has Cade Otton, Ko Kieft, Ben Beise, and JJ Howland on the roster at the position.

Buccaneers waive Codey McElroy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk