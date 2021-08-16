Buccaneers waive Cameron Kinley, two others

Cornerback Cameron Kinley was able to get permission from the Department of Defense to go to training camp with the Buccaneers and delay his commitment to the Navy, but his bid to make the team has fallen short.

The Buccaneers announced that Kinley was placed on waivers on Sunday. Kinley made six tackles in the team’s preseason opener, but was also flagged for a personal foul during Tampa’s 19-14 loss to the Bengals.

“I’m definitely grateful I had an opportunity to be a part of the organization,” Kinley said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “I was able to learn a lot on and off the field from the players, coaches and support staff. I wish the Buccaneers the best this season and I look forward to what God has next for me.”

Kinley was one of three players the Bucs let go on Sunday. Tight end De'Quan Hampton and wide receiver Josh Pearson were also cut loose by the reigning Super Bowl champions.

