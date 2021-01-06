Buccaneers vs. Washington preview, score prediction: How to watch, TV channel, start time for Wild Card Game

This Saturday night on NBC watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the Washington Football team. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to live stream the game.

Heading into Wild Card weekend, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have won a season-high 4 straight games since their Week 13 bye, averaging 37.0 pts/game in the four wins, including 47 and 44 in their final two games of the regular season. Brady has continued to take care of business in Florida with 1,333 pass yards, 12 TD, 1 INT during the team’s 4-game winning streak. WR Mike Evans, who leads the team in all major receiving categories, is questionable for Saturday after suffering a knee injury in Week 17. LB Devin White, the team’s leading tackler, will not play in this game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Despite having a losing record, The Washington Football Team’s defense has carried them through the season. The team ranked 2nd in total defense (304.6 yds allowed/gm) & 4th in scoring defense (20.6 pts allowed/gm) this year. The defense, led by Montez Sweat (team-leading 9 sacks) and #2 overall pick Chase Young (7.5 sacks), picked up a total of 47 sacks, 6th most in the NFL.

Neither of these two teams have won a playoff game in over a decade. Tampa Bay’s last playoff win was in January 2003 when they beat the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII, while Washington’s last win came in the 2005 postseason–and it was a Wild Card win over the Buccaneers.

Where : FedExField in Landover, MD

When : Saturday, January 9

Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

