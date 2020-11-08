Buccaneers vs. Saints live stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Sunday night game online

Buccaneers vs. Saints live stream: Watch Antonio Brown make Bucs debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will square off in the best game of Week 9 on "Sunday Night Football."

The Buccaneers opened the 2020 NFL season with a Week 1 loss to the Saints at New Orleans. Since that defeat, Tom Brady and the Bucs have gone 5-1 to take over the lead in the NFC South.

Brady is having another MVP-caliber season, too. The 43-year-old quarterback has thrown for 2,189 yards with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions through eight games.

Tampa Bay's offense should get a nice boost Sunday night when wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to make his debut for the team. Brown recently signed a one-year free agent contract with the Bucs. The former All-Pro wideout hasn't played since Week 2 of last season when he was a teammate of Brady's on the New England Patriots.

The Saints enter this matchup with a four-game win streak and plenty of momentum after a hard-fought overtime win against the Chicago Bears last week.

Both of these teams rank among the top seven in points scored per game, so we should see plenty of fireworks at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night.

Here's how and when to watch Buccaneers vs. Saints online.

When: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App