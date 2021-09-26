Buccaneers vs. Rams live stream, TV channel for NFL Week 3 game

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Rams on TV, live stream originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the most anticipated games of the 2021 NFL regular season will take place Sunday afternoon when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Los Angeles Rams in a Week 3 game at SoFi Stadium.

Brady is in his 22nd season but this will be the first time he plays a game in Los Angeles. The Bucs are 2-0 after beating the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons to begin the season. Brady is off to the best start of his career with nine touchdown passes and a 141.8 QB rating through two games.

The Rams also are 2-0 with a new-look offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford. After beating the Chicago Bears in the season opener, Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive last week to beat a good Indianapolis Colts team on the road.

The last time Brady and Stafford played against each other was Week 3 of the 2018 season. Stafford's Detroit Lions beat Brady's Patriots 26-10 in one of New England's worst losses of the last 20 years. The Patriots recovered pretty well, though, and ultimately won the Super Bowl that season.

Will Brady get his revenge Sunday in L.A.?

Here's all the information you need to watch Buccaneers vs. Rams on TV or via live stream on your favorite device.

What time are the Bucs and Rams playing tonight?

Tampa Bay and Los Angeles are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 26, at SoFi Stadium.

What TV channel is the Bucs vs. Rams game on?

This game will be broadcast on FOX.

How to stream Bucs vs. Rams live online

Live stream: FOX Sports

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)