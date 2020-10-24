Buccaneers vs. Raiders live stream: How to watch NFL Week 7 game online

Buccaneers-Raiders live stream: Watch Week 7 matchup online originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders at the brand new Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Brady's Bucs are 4-2 through the first six games of the 2020 NFL season and coming off a huge 38-10 win over the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers. The former New England Patriots quarterback 166 yards and two touchdowns in the victory as he let his running game and defense do most of the work.

Ex-Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski also broke through for Tampa Bay in the Week 6 matchup, hauling in five catches for 78 yards and his first TD in a Bucs uniform.

The Buccaneers -- who recently signed troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown to a one-year deal -- will face a Raiders team that sits at 3-2 on the season. Vegas will be without offensive lineman Trent Brown, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here's how to watch Buccaneers vs. Raiders in Week 7 online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial