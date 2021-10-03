Buccaneers vs Patriots: Will Tom Brady break the NFL’s passing yards record?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the New England Patriots tonight on NBC as Tom Brady returns to Foxborough for the first time since departing in 2020. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Tonight’s game will also be available via live stream on Peacock.
At 44 years old, Tom Brady has consistently proved that he’s only getting better with age, and this Sunday the 2021 Super Bowl MVP could break the record for the most passing yards in NFL history. Former Saints QB Drew Brees currently owns the record with a total of 80,358 yards. Brees retired at the end of last season after 15 years in New Orleans and 20 years in the NFL. With a total of 80,291 yards, Brady is just 68 yards shy of breaking the record.
See below for additional information on how to watch the game.
NFL Passing Yards Career Leaders:
Drew Brees – 80,358
Tom Brady – 80,291
Peyton Manning – 71,940
Brett Favre – 71,838
Philip Rivers – 63,440
Dan Marino – 61,361
Ben Roethlisberger – 61,149
Eli Manning – 57,023
Matt Ryan – 56,474
Aaron Rodgers – 51,894
RELATED: How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots
How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots:
Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
When: Sunday, October 3
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
TV Channel: NBC
Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App
RELATED: 2021 NFL schedule – Dates, times, TV channels for every game in all 18 weeks
Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!
Buccaneers vs Patriots: Will Tom Brady break the NFL’s passing yards record? originally appeared on NBCSports.com