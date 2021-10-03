Buccaneers vs. Patriots live stream, TV channel: How to watch Tom Brady’s return to New England online, on Peacock

In one of the most anticipated games of the 2021 regular season, Tom Brady returns to New England on this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots will air live tonight on NBC and Peacock.

Tom Brady won six Super Bowls and became the winningest quarterback in NFL history during his tenure in New England with head coach Bill Belichick. Brady spent 20 seasons with the team, from 2000-2019, after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by New England. Together, Brady and Belichick appeared in 13 AFC Championship Games, won six Super Bowls and they hold the NFL record for most wins by a quarterback-head coach duo with 197 wins. In his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who played with Tom Brady in New England from 2010-2018, did not travel with the team as he was ruled out of Sunday’s game with fractured ribs. Heading into Sunday, Gronkowski leads all NFL tight ends with four touchdown receptions this season.

Al Michaels will call tonight’s game alongside analyst Cris Collinsworth, sideline reporter Michele Tafoya and Sunday Night Football rules analyst Terry McAulay. Buccaneers vs. Patriots will mark the 44th time Al Michaels calls a game with the 44-year-old Brady as the starting quarterback.

Where to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots on TV

When : Sunday, October 3

Start time : 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America; 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff time

Where : Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV channel : NBC

How to live stream Buccaneers vs. Patriots online tonight

Peacock

NBCSports.com

NBC Sports App

More on how to watch Sunday Night Football games all year via Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

