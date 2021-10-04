Buccaneers vs. Patriots highlights Week 4
Watch highlights from the Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch highlights from the Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Trey Lance did something that no NFL quarterback has done in more than 40 years.
Brady wasn’t particularly sharp on Sunday – just 22 of 43 for 269 yards and no touchdowns – but trailing 17-16 with 4:34 remaining in the fourth, he took over on a plot of turf he long lorded over and did it again.
Steelers suffer 10-point swing on horrible call by officials
The Rams were embarrassed by the Cardinals at home, losing 37-20 on Sunday. Here's what we know about the loss.
Jimmy Garoppolo did his best to try to play through an injured right calf before finally calling it quits at halftime. Now Garoppolo is dealing with another early season injury that could force him to miss time. Garoppolo has began the season as a starting quarterback five times in his career and has now gotten hurt before the end of the fourth game in four of those.
Richard Sherman speaks
Buccaneers star Tom Brady accomplished a rare NFL feat with his win over the Patriots on Sunday, one that only three other quarterbacks in league history have achieved.
The NFL's most anticipated regular-season game didn't feature many fireworks, but Brady triumphed in his victory against his old Patriots teammates.
Rob Gronkowski shared some context about the severity of the injury that will force him to miss the Buccaneers' matchup with his former team, the Patriots.
Mahomes' latest foray into wizardry was impressive even by his standards.
“The world’s biggest jumbotron” at AT&T Stadium gave Carolina’s coach all the confirmation he needed.
Trey Lance took the reins for the 49ers in the second half of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, and the rookie might not be handing them right away.
Mac Jones and Tom Brady (and Bill Belichick) starred in a truly sensation game.
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 5 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?
The Ravens went for a record instead of taking a knee.
Arizona is in sole possession of first place in the NFC West.
A quick rundown of everything we know immediately following the #49ers' xx vs. the Seahawks.
What in the world was Steve Belchick doing?
In Sunday's win over the Panthers, Elliott looked like the kind of player the Cowboys expected when they signed him to a huge deal — and who has Dallas looking like an NFC contender.
Highlighting the five standouts from the Packers' 27-17 win over the Steelers in Week 4.